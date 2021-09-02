(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 2)

It turned out that the Moon administration has received letters on Korea's human rights situation as many as 23 times since it took power in 2017. The conservative Lee Myun-bak administration received such letters 12 times and the Park Geun-hye administration 13 times. Though the letter is not binding, the Moon administration must not dismiss the problem with its usual nonchalance. The DP already received a letter from the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea when it railroaded through a bill banning the dispatch of anti-North leaflets across the border. The special rapporteur worried about the apparent restriction of the freedom of speech and negative impact on human rights activists' movements. The DP must not ignore this letter from the special rapporteur even though a vote on the contentious bill has been delayed for a month. It is not the time for the DP to form a consultative body with the opposition to simply polish the wording of a bill. In this case, it is time to scrap the bill once and for all. Otherwise, Moon will be remembered as a president who oppressed human rights even as an ex-human rights lawyer, and brought the condemnation of human rights specialists at the United Nations down on Korea.

