One day after demotion, Rangers' Yang Hyeon-jong back in MLB as roster expands
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Texas Rangers' South Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong has been yo-yoed back to the majors, one day after getting sent down to the minor league.
The Rangers announced Wednesday (U.S. time) that they have selected Yang's contract from the Triple-A Round Rock Express.
Active rosters for major league clubs expanded from 26 to 28 players Wednesday.
Yang then made his 10th appearance of the season Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies and threw 1/3 scoreless inning in a 9-5 loss at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Yang came on in relief of Joe Barlow with two outs and a runner at third in the top of the ninth inning, after the Rockies erased a 5-4 deficit with a four-run outburst.
The first batter Yang faced, Ryan McMahon, reached on an error by first baseman Nate Lowe, as the Rockies scored their fifth run of the inning for a 9-5 lead. Yang finally stopped the bleeding by retiring Raimel Tapia to a groundout to first base.
The 33-year-old left-hander had been one of several replacement players called up from the minors in August, following a COVID-19 outbreak on the Rangers. He made just one relief appearance in his second big league stint, throwing two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros last Saturday.
The Rangers sent Yang back to Round Rock on Tuesday to make room for returning players, only to bring him back up the following day. For the season, Yang is 0-3 with a 5.17 ERA in 10 games, including four starts.
After 14 seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Yang signed a minor league contract with the Rangers in February. He started the season in Triple-A and earned his first call-up on April 26.
Yang was demoted on June 16 and made 10 appearances with the Express before rejoining the Rangers on Aug. 24.
Though Yang had mostly been a starter in the KBO, he will likely remain in the bullpen with the Rangers. They signed veteran right-hander Chase Anderson to a minor league contract Tuesday, while one starter, Kohei Arihara, was activated from the injured list Wednesday and threw 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Rockies.
Two other starters, Mike Foltynewicz and Dane Dunning, are also eyeing returns.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)