S. Korean, Omani defense chiefs agree to strengthen cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has met with Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said, and agreed to boost cooperation in defense and arms industries, his office said Thursday.
During the talks held in Muscat on Wednesday, the Omani minister voiced hope for expanding cooperation into advanced weapons systems from the fields of conventional weapons and vowed to push for sending a delegation to South Korea, according to the ministry.
The two sides then agreed to work closely to enhance their exchanges and cooperation in defense and more diverse related sectors, it added.
Suh expressed gratitude for Oman's support for South Korea's Cheonghae Unit on an anti-piracy mission in waters off Africa, and Shihab vowed continued backing.
The two ministers also exchanged opinions on regional security circumstances. The Omani minister said his country supports the Seoul government's peace efforts involving North Korea, while asking for Seoul to play a bigger role in peace and stability in the Middle East, according to the ministry.
Oman was the last leg of Suh's two-nation trip that also took him to Egypt earlier this week.
