Cambodian FM to visit S. Korea for bilateral, Mekong talks
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will visit South Korea next week for talks with his counterpart and a meeting of the cooperation forum involving South Korea and five Southeast Asian nations in the Mekong region, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
During a three-day trip starting Monday, Sokhonn will hold talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and the two top diplomats will jointly chair a video-linked meeting with their counterparts from four other nations along the Mekong River, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand.
The ministry said the upcoming visit by Sokhonn is expected to serve as an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen high-level communications and deepen their friendly relationship and cooperation.
Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Cambodia, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)