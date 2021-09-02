Military reports 8 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The military on Thursday reported eight more COVID-19 cases among service members across the country amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Five Army soldiers, two Air Force members and an officer affiliated with a unit under the direct wing of the defense ministry were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 either after developing symptoms or following their recent vacations, according to the ministry.
The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,629, it added.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,961 more infections Thursday. The daily caseload has stayed above 1,000 since early July.
