S. Korea's FX reserves hit record high in August on new IMF SDR allocation
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves rose to an all-time high in August, partly thanks to an allocation of the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDR), central bank data showed Friday.
The nation's foreign reserves came to US$463.9 billion as of end-August, up $5.25 billion from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, IMF reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
Last month, the finance ministry said it has received an SDR worth some US$11.7 billion from the IMF in line with the international organization's move to allocate its new asset reserves to member countries.
In early August, the board of IMF governors approved a $650 billion expansion of its reserve assets, called SDRs, to allocate to IMF member countries in accordance with their existing quotas.
Foreign securities came to $418.3 billion as of end-August, up $3.4 billion from the previous month and accounting for 90.2 percent of the FX reserves.
But deposits fell $9.82 billion on-month to $20.9 billion, and gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
As of the end of July, South Korea was the world's eighth-largest holder of FX reserves, the BOK said.
