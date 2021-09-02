Police disclose identity of brutal murder suspect
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Police on Thursday disclosed the identity of a brutal murder suspect who stunned the nation earlier this week for killing two women before and after cutting off his electronic ankle monitor.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency identified the suspect as 56-year-old Kang Yoon-seong and disclosed a photo of his face and other personal information soon after a police committee agreed to the disclosure of his identity in an afternoon meeting.
Kang, who has 14 criminal convictions, including sexual offenses, was arrested Sunday for killing two women -- one before he cut off his monitoring ankle bracelet and ran away Friday and the other while he was on the run.
A Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for Kang on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and violation of the law on electronic surveillance devices.
Kang's violent character further shocked the nation, as he used swear words toward reporters at the entrance of the court while saying he regrets he did not kill more.
The police committee said it decided to disclose Kang's identity and photo to prevent similar crimes.
"Kang's brutal consecutive killings of two victims with the same method caused serious consequences, such as social unrest. The suspect admitted to his crimes and sufficient evidence has been secured," the committee said.
Following the decision, Kang will be prevented from covering his face while being exposed to the media in the process of legal proceedings.
The current law permits the disclosure of the identity of suspects in violent crimes, as long as there is sufficient evidence and a need to meet the public's interests and right to know.
Kang was set free in May, wearing the electronic ankle monitor, after serving 15 years in prison over his 2005 conviction for robbery and sexual assault, crimes he committed only five months after his release from prison for similar crimes, according to the police. He was under supervision by the probation office as he was considered at high risk for recidivism.
