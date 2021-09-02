Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #Saudi airport attack

S. Korea denounces Houthi rebels' drone attack on Saudi airport

18:31 September 02, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea strongly denounces the recent drone attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on an airport in Saudi Arabia and urges the militants to take part in U.N.-led peace talks, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

"We strongly denounce the attack by Yemen's Houthi rebel forces on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a commentary.

"We reaffirm our support for international efforts toward peace and ending the civil war in Yemen, and urge the Houthi rebels to swiftly take part in the U.N.-led negotiations," Choi said.

The Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday it destroyed Houthi drones targeting the airport. The shrapnel scattered from the drone left eight people wounded and damaged a plane.

Saudi Arabia has been locked in a conflict with the Houthi rebels that now control much of Yemen, since a Saudi-led military coalition intervened to support the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK