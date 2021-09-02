S. Korean offense silenced by gritty Iraq in World Cup qualifier

South Korea only had two opportunities that could be described as dangerous. First, in the 27th minute, midfielder Lee Jae-sung missed the wide-open net from point-blank range after a rebound from a Hwang Ui-jo header landed on his feet. Then some 50 minutes later in the second half, substitute Hwang Hee-chan headed down a cross by Hong Chul, only to see it land right at goalkeeper Fahad Talib.