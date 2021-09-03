N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss antivirus efforts, food shortage
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting to discuss key issues, such as nationwide anti-coronavirus measures and farm production, state media reported Friday.
Kim also discussed measures to thoroughly boost production of consumer goods and implement a land management policy, during the enlarged politburo session of the Workers' Party held Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Saying that the present dangerous situation of the worldwide pandemic which keeps spiraling out of control demands tighter nationwide epidemic prevention, he emphasized that all the party organizations and officials should reexamine the national epidemic prevention system and the work in this field, and conduct an intense political offensive to strain and awaken the epidemic prevention front once again," the KCNA said.
He stressed that tightening epidemic prevention is a task of "paramount importance" and warned officials against letting down their guard for "even a moment under the present situation."
Kim also set forth tasks to successfully conclude this year's farming and to "make a breakthrough in settling the food problem of the people."
He then instructed officials to push ahead with increasing the grain yield "as much as possible before harvesting" to achieve the planned grain production goal.
"He emphasized the need to ensure as shrewd organization and commanding as possible to fully mobilize labor force and means to harvesting and threshing, to ensure responsible state provision of farming materials and equipment and to improve grain transport, processing and supply," the KCNA said.
The KCNA said the enlarged meeting dealt with "an organizational issue" but did not provide further details.
The meeting comes as the North struggles to cope with its chronic food shortage, aggravated by flood damage in agricultural fields, amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
