Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Consumer inflation soaring in runup to Chuseok (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor general instructs probe into political meddling allegation involving predecessor (Kookmin Daily)
-- Umbrella labor union 'declares war on Moon gov't, general strike' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Only light penalties given to convicted criminals who cut off electronic ankle bracelets (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't body lays blame on media over soaring home prices, not policy failure (Segye Times)
-- Private rental homes in short supply while public ones in excess of demand (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rental homes in short supply (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors under ex-chief alleged to have prodded opposition lawmakers to bring charges against ruling party peers (Hankyoreh)
-- Court rulings under criticism for omitting reasons for verdict (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Genesis to launch only electric models from 2025 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Genesis to launch only electric models from 2025 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Military plans more tech, fewer soldiers (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Military to build 'Korean Iron Dome,' increase long-range strike capabilities (Korea Herald)
-- PPP contenders make diplomatic discourtesy (Korea Times)
