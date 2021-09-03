Korean-language dailies

-- Consumer inflation soaring in runup to Chuseok (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecutor general instructs probe into political meddling allegation involving predecessor (Kookmin Daily)

-- Umbrella labor union 'declares war on Moon gov't, general strike' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Only light penalties given to convicted criminals who cut off electronic ankle bracelets (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't body lays blame on media over soaring home prices, not policy failure (Segye Times)

-- Private rental homes in short supply while public ones in excess of demand (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rental homes in short supply (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors under ex-chief alleged to have prodded opposition lawmakers to bring charges against ruling party peers (Hankyoreh)

-- Court rulings under criticism for omitting reasons for verdict (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Genesis to launch only electric models from 2025 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Genesis to launch only electric models from 2025 (Korea Economic Daily)

