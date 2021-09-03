(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 3)
Growing burdens
: People forced to pay more for social insurances
Unemployment benefits are one of the key pillars of the country's social safety net. They have played a crucial role in helping laid-off workers muddle through difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the government faces backlash from both workers and businesses over its plan to collect higher premiums for unemployment insurance.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Employment and Labor decided to raise the premium rate from the current 1.6 percent of the basic salary to 1.8 percent in July 2022. Workers and employers will each have to bear an additional cost of 0.1 percentage points. Such a hike seems meager but is hard to ignore on the part of fee payers.
The ministry said the rate increase is inevitable because of mass layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic. The government provided 12.2 trillion won ($10.5 billion) in unemployment benefits last year, a whopping 45.3 percent increase from 8.4 trillion won in 2019. As a result, the unemployment insurance fund is suffering a huge deficit.
The fund's reserves are predicted to shrink to 4.7 trillion won this year from the 10 trillion won when the Moon Jae-in administration was installed in May 2017. But it is feared the fund will suffer a 3.2 trillion won deficit at the end of the year when its 7.9 trillion won borrowings are accounted for.
Simply put, the premium rate hike is not an option but an obligation to prevent the depletion of the fund. It is almost impossible for anyone to beg to differ. Yet, the government is not totally free from some responsibility for the shortfall of the fund. The Moon administration should admit that it has been too generous with the provision of jobless benefits without paying much attention to the viability of the fund.
In fact, the government has increased the ceiling of available benefits per each worker. It has also extended the benefit period. These steps are in line with the liberal government's policy of expanding welfare programs. But the authorities should have made more effort to secure sufficient financial resources before increasing benefits.
Another problem is that the government has mobilized the unemployment insurance fund to help create more jobs, particularly for young people. It has also used the fund to pay subsidies to businesses that keep hiring workers instead of laying them off in the face of the pandemic. The fund should not have been appropriated for purposes other than jobless benefits.
For these reasons, it makes no sense for the government to make up for the deficit by only raising the burden on workers and employers. It is necessary to share the burden by replenishing the fund with the injection of the state budget.
The Moon administration has also continued to increase the national health insurance premium for five years in a row. Of course, the increase was necessary to expand the coverage of health insurance under Moon's healthcare reform. Only a few are against more coverage, but many oppose higher premiums. So it is urgent to strike a balance between increasing benefits and putting a greater burden on the people.
