(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 3)

Those suspicions turned out to be true. A public opinion review committee under the National Election Commission (NEC) found that Global Research attempted to induce respondents to answer in favor of a certain presidential candidate or even used data different from the results of its survey. After a respondent hesitated to answer "Who do you support among presidential candidates?" in a survey released on July 4, interviewers of the company said, "How about Lee Jae-myung [frontrunner for the ruling Democratic Party] or Yoon Seok-youl [frontrunner for the opposition People Power Party]?" After a respondent said he did not support any party, interviewers suggested he vote for the DP.