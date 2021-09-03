Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 September 03, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Aug. 29 -- N.K. stresses close relations with Cuba on 61st anniversary of diplomatic ties

-- Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report

-- U.S. stresses 'urgent need for dialogue, diplomacy' with N.K. after IAEA report

30 -- Top U.S. envoy expresses hope for N. Korea's return to dialogue

-- U.S. continues to seek dialogue with N. Korea: White House
Sept. 1 -- U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for one year: report

2 -- N.K. troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of parade preparations: sources

3 -- N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss antivirus efforts, food shortage
(END)

