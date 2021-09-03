Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Unification minister calls for early resumption of dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Tuesday for the early resumption of talks with North Korea, saying dialogue is the only way toward achieving objectives that everyone wants.
Lee made the appeal in an opening speech for the Korean Global Forum for Peace, an annual forum organized by the unification ministry, also urging North Korea to come out for talks on inter-Korean cooperation in humanitarian areas.
"Even without perfect conditions for dialogue, the South, the North and the United States should first open their (communication) channels, sit down together and resume talks, as dialogue is the only way toward achieving objectives they want," Lee said.
------------
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has made public the names of seven newborn puppies of a dog from North Korea, saying that local government authorities in South Korea can adopt them if they want.
Moon received two Pungsan hunting dogs from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a "peace gift" when they had summit talks in Pyongyang in 2018. Moon has since been raising the dogs at the Cheong Wa Dae presidential compound in Seoul.
In June, one of the dogs, named Gomi, gave birth to seven puppies, sired by another Pungsan dog, Maru, which Moon had been raising since before becoming president.
------------
Unification ministry requests 1.9 pct hike in 2022 budget for inter-Korean cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Thursday it requested a 1.9 percent hike in its budget for cooperative projects with North Korea next year despite stalled cross-border relations.
About 1.27 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) was requested for next year's budget for the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund, up 23.8 billion won from this year's spending plan, according to the ministry.
The increase stemmed in part from a rise in planned spending for the "peaceful use" of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the heavily fortified inter-Korean border area, the ministry said.
------------
Unification minister voices hope for inter-Korean cooperation in tourism to expand to Russia
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Thursday voiced hope that inter-Korean cooperation in tourism could expand to Russia once the "political situation improves" on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee made the remarks via teleconference at the 6th Eastern Economic Forum in Russia as the first unification minister to be invited to the forum, suggesting a three-nation tour program taking South Koreans to scenic spots in North Korea and then to Russia as an example.
"When dialogue among South Korea, North Korea and the U.S. resumes, and the political situation improves, we plan to strengthen inter-Korean cooperation, including a special tourist zone on the east coast, and to expand this to tourism among South Korea, North Korea and Russia," he said.
------------
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 10,000 troops have been observed at a major airfield in North Korea recently, a possible sign that the communist country is preparing for a military parade to mark major anniversaries, sources said Thursday.
The troops and military vehicles have been spotted at the Mirim Parade Training Ground in the country's capital city since a few days earlier, and the South Korean military is closely monitoring related activities, according to government sources.
The Mirim airfield has been a venue for the North to conduct rehearsals for military parades organized to mark important anniversaries, such as the establishment of its communist government that falls on Sept. 9 and the Oct. 10 founding anniversary of the ruling Worker's Party.
