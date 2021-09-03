Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
Seoul's top nuclear negotiator arrives in Washington for talks on N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy arrived here Sunday for talks with his U.S. counterparts on ways to resume dialogue with North Korea.
Noh Kyu-duk's trip to Washington follows his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim's visit to Seoul last week.
"I believe we are now at a critical point to restart the Korean Peninsula peace process," Noh said of the reason for his U.S. visit. "I came to Washington in order to continue the discussions I had with Special Representative Sung Kim in Seoul last week."
Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. nuclear watchdog has detected "deeply troubling" indications that a key nuclear reactor at North Korea's main Yongbyon complex has been in operation since July, including the release of cooling water, an annual report showed Monday.
Submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors on Friday, the report covered new developments of the five megawatt reactor, from which the North obtained spent fuel rods to extract plutonium -- a fissile material used for a bomb -- in the past.
The report based on satellite imagery and other sources came as Seoul and Washington push to resume dialogue with the North, following its furious reactions to the allies' recently concluded annual military exercises.
U.S. stresses 'urgent need for dialogue, diplomacy' with N.K. after IAEA report
WASHINGTON, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Sunday stressed the "urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy" with North Korea after the U.N. nuclear watchdog reported that Pyongyang appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing nuclear reactor.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report to its board of governors that the five megawatt reactor at the North's Yongbyon nuclear complex has shown indications it has been in operation since July.
"We are aware of this report. We are closely coordinating with our allies and partners on developments regarding the DPRK," a senior U.S. administration official told Yonhap News Agency in an email. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
Top U.S. envoy expresses hope for N. Korea's return to dialogue
WASHINGTON, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. envoy for North Korea again expressed hope for North Korea's return to dialogue on Monday, saying his country remains committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.
Sung Kim made the remark after a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk.
"We exchanged views on the situation on the ground, as well as some ideas and initiatives for engagement, including possible humanitarian assistance," Kim said in a joint press availability with his South Korean counterpart, who arrived here on Sunday.
U.S. continues to seek dialogue with N. Korea: White House
WASHINGTON, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to seek negotiations with North Korea to discuss a range of issues related to denuclearization, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki affirmed Monday.
Her remark comes after the U.N. nuclear watchdog said the North appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing nuclear reactor at Yongbyon.
"We continue to seek dialogue with the DPRK so we can address this reported activity and the full range of issues related to denuclearization," Psaki said at a daily press briefing at the White House.
Door remains open for dialogue with N. Korea: White House
WASHINGTON, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. remains willing to meet with North Korea anywhere and anytime, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
The spokeswoman noted the North, however, remains unresponsive to U.S. overtures.
"Well, we have left the door open and obviously reached out through our channels. I don't have an update for you in terms of any response to our offer," Psaki said in a daily press briefing, adding "(The) offer remains to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions."
U.S. remains firmly committed to dialogue with N. Korea: S. Korean envoy
WASHINGTON, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains strongly committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy and dialogue, and is working closely with South Korea to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table, Seoul's top nuclear envoy said Tuesday.
Noh Kyu-duk made the remark after holding a series of meetings with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, and other administration officials, including the White House policy coordinator for Asia, Kurt Campbell, during a visit to Washington this week.
"The U.S. administration firmly maintains a forward-looking, creative and flexible stance to restart dialogue with North Korea and make progress. South Korea and the U.S. have been holding discussions on humanitarian assistance for the North in that context," Noh said in a meeting with reporters here.
U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for one year: report
WASHINGTON, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States has extended its travel ban on North Korea for one year, marking the first extension of the travel restrictions under the Joe Biden administration, a report said Wednesday.
The State Department announced the extension of the ban until Aug. 31, 2022 in a Federal Register notice set to be published Thursday, according to the report by the Associated Press.
"The Department of State has determined there continues to be serious risk to U.S. citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention constituting imminent danger to their physical safety," the department said in the notice, according to the report.
