Moon set for luncheon meeting with parliamentary leaders

08:35 September 03, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will meet with the leaders of the National Assembly over lunch Friday, according to his office.

Moon is expected to request support with regard to a proposed budget for next year and pending bills, with the final regular session of the parliament under way before the end of his tenure in early May 2022.

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and new Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk, as well as the heads of the 18 standing committees, have been invited to the meeting, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Joining the meeting will be Moon's Chief of Staff You Young-min; Suh Hoon, director of national security; and Lee Ho-seung, chief of staff for policy.

Earlier this week, the National Assembly picked Chung, a five-term lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), as deputy speaker. It also elected new chairpersons of 10 standing committees, who include seven PPP lawmakers.

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

