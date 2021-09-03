S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will maintain toughened social distancing rules across the nation for one more month, the prime minister said Friday, as the country is bracing for a potential upsurge in infections in the runup to the traditional Chuseok holiday.
Under the renewed plan that will be effective from Monday to Oct. 3, the greater Seoul area will remain under the toughest Level 4 social distancing, while the rest of the country will be under Level 3, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during an interagency meeting on the government's coronavirus response.
The government partly relieved the current 9 p.m. curfew on cafes and restaurants in the capital area, allowing them to open till 10 p.m. during the next month.
Under the new social distancing scheme, a social gathering of up to six people will be allowed in the capital area after 6 p.m. if four of them are fully vaccinated.
