Military reports 4 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Four Army members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said, the latest in a series of infections across the country amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Three officers and a soldier were confirmed to have been infected either after their recent vacation or after developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to the ministry.
The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,633, it added.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,709 more COVID-19 cases Friday, and the government announced its decision to maintain the toughened social distancing scheme for one more month as it is bracing for a possible upsurge in infections ahead of the traditional Chuseok holiday.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)