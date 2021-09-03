Go to Contents
Military reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

10:27 September 03, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Four Army members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said, the latest in a series of infections across the country amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Three officers and a soldier were confirmed to have been infected either after their recent vacation or after developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to the ministry.

The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,633, it added.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,709 more COVID-19 cases Friday, and the government announced its decision to maintain the toughened social distancing scheme for one more month as it is bracing for a possible upsurge in infections ahead of the traditional Chuseok holiday.

A soldier undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift testing station in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on June 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

