S. Korea detects 3 'Mu' variant cases for first time
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed the country's first cases of a coronavirus strain called "Mu" from three patients, health authorities said Friday.
The variant, which was first identified in Colombia, was confirmed from three imported cases from Mexico, United States and Colombia, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, without providing further details.
The World Health Organization earlier said the Mu variant has been detected in 39 countries so far, labeling it as a "variant of concern" and joining the ranks of the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants of the virus.
The KDCA said it will continue to monitor such variants from imported cases.
