Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #vice FM Colombia

Vice FM Choi meets Colombian ambassador after leaders' summit

17:29 September 03, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with Colombia's top envoy to Seoul on Friday to discuss the outcome and follow-up measures after the recent summit between the two countries' leaders, the foreign ministry said.

In the meeting with Ambassador Juan Caiza, Choi said that last month's state visit by President Ivan Duque Marquez to South Korea served as an occasion for the two sides to deepen their relations in a "comprehensive and forward-looking" manner, the ministry said in a release.

Choi suggested the two sides work together to faithfully carry out the follow-up measures in line with the agreement during the Aug. 25 summit talks, including the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation especially in the digital, environmental and cultural fields.

Caiza, in turn, agreed to make continued efforts to ensure that the summit outcome can lead to the development of bilateral ties.

The two countries upgraded their relations to a "strategic partnership" in 2011. Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (R) shakes hands with Colombian Ambassador to Seoul Juan Caiza during their meeting in Seoul on Sept. 3, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK