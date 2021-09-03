Vice FM Choi meets Colombian ambassador after leaders' summit
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with Colombia's top envoy to Seoul on Friday to discuss the outcome and follow-up measures after the recent summit between the two countries' leaders, the foreign ministry said.
In the meeting with Ambassador Juan Caiza, Choi said that last month's state visit by President Ivan Duque Marquez to South Korea served as an occasion for the two sides to deepen their relations in a "comprehensive and forward-looking" manner, the ministry said in a release.
Choi suggested the two sides work together to faithfully carry out the follow-up measures in line with the agreement during the Aug. 25 summit talks, including the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation especially in the digital, environmental and cultural fields.
Caiza, in turn, agreed to make continued efforts to ensure that the summit outcome can lead to the development of bilateral ties.
The two countries upgraded their relations to a "strategic partnership" in 2011. Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
