Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 September 04, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Sunny 10
Incheon 27/19 Sunny 10
Suwon 28/18 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 28/18 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 27/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 27/16 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 25/19 Rain 60
Jeonju 28/19 Sunny 20
Gwangju 27/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 28/24 Cloudy 30
Daegu 27/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/21 Sunny 20
(END)