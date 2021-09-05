Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 September 05, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/19 Sunny 10

Incheon 28/19 Sunny 20

Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/18 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/16 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 25/19 Rain 60

Jeonju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/24 Sunny 60

Daegu 27/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30

(END)

