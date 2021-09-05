Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 September 05, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/19 Sunny 10
Incheon 28/19 Sunny 20
Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 27/18 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 27/16 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 25/19 Rain 60
Jeonju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/24 Sunny 60
Daegu 27/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30
