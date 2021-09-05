Go to Contents
Hyundai Glovis strikes gas shipping deal with Trafigura

11:45 September 05, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Glovis Co. said Sunday it will debut in the gas shipping market in 2024 on the back of a multi-year contract with trading giant Trafigura Group.

The logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group said it has signed a 10-year shipping deal with Switzerland-based Trafigura, one of the world's largest commodity trading houses, to carry ammonia and liquefied natural gas (LPG) starting in 2024.

Hyundai Glovis said it will invest 200 billion won (US$172.9 million) to buy two very large gas carriers (VLGCs) to tap into the gas shipping industry.

The firm, specializing in carrying cars, said it will step up partnerships with major industry players to establish hydrogen delivery capacity to meet growing demand for clean fuel.

This photo provided by Hyundai Glovis Co. on Sept. 5, 2021, shows a very large gas carrier that will be used for its gas shipping under a charter deal with global trading giant Trafigura beginning in 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

