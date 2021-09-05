Opposition party's election commissioner offers to resign
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The election commissioner for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) offered to resign Sunday, a source from the party leadership said, apparently due to a dispute over the party's push to revise rules for the primary race to pick its candidate for next year's presidential election.
"I understand Chairman Chung Hong-won expressed his intent to resign to Lee Jun-seok, the party chairman," the source told Yonhap News Agency by phone.
Chung's resignation, if accepted, is expected to cause a major delay in the preliminary race.
The source did not disclose the reasons behind Chung's decision. But observers say it could be due to his recent dispute with the party's presidential contenders over revising the election rules in a way that introduces a new clause aimed at preventing nonparty members from intentionally choosing a weak candidate to increase the rival party's chances of winning the March 9 presidential election.
Among the PPP's presidential contenders, Yoon Seok-youl, a former prosecutor general, was in favor of the introduction, while Rep. Hong Joon-pyo and Yoo Seong-min, a former lawmaker, were against it.
The party's election commission was to hold a meeting in the afternoon to come to a conclusion on the dispute.
