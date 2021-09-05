Go to Contents
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital

16:46 September 05, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Over 100 people were given Pfizer vaccines that had passed their recommended usage dates at a general hospital in Gyeonggi Province last week, health officials said Sunday.

Pyeongtaek St. Mary's Hospital in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, gave Pfizer vaccines to a total of 104 people on Thursday and Friday that exceeded their expiration date of Wednesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest incident comes after one hospital in Seoul and another in the southeastern city of Ulsan gave Pfizer vaccine doses nearing their expiration dates or exceeding them to over 230 people last week.

The KDCA said it will regularly check local hospitals' stockpiles of vaccine doses nearing their recommended expiration dates to make sure they are properly administered.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
