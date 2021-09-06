Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung scores 'overwhelming victory in Chungcheong' with 54.7 pct of vote (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung scores 'overwhelming victory in Chungcheong,' positive sign for possible advance without runoff (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung scores win with majority of vote in Chungcheong for 2nd consecutive day (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung scores win with majority of vote in Chungcheong, takes lead in primary race (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung scores win with majority of vote in Chungcheong, a boost to frontrunner position (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jae-myung remains far ahead, gets majority of vote in Chungcheong (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung gets a head start, wins majority of vote in both South, North Chungcheong Provinces (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung gets 54.72 pct of vote, wins overwhelming victory with majority of vote in Chungcheong region (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jae-myung sweeps Chungcheong, boosts frontrunner position (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sudden acceleration of carbon neutrality policy; businesses 'in panic' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Public pensions to be funded by 10 tln won of taxpayers' money (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Online sales rise to record W16.2 trillion in July (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Distancing rules extended but eased for fully vaccinated people (Korea Herald)
-- Gyeonggi gov. consolidating lead in ruling party primary (Korea Times)
(END)