(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 6)

The news shook the financial industry. Its insiders showed a very cynical reaction to the government's decision. Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leader of the opposition People Power Party (PPP), joined the chorus by threatening to get to the bottom of the suspicious appointment unless the government withdraws it. The KGIC has recently created its second headquarters of investment after splitting the existing headquarters. The second headquarters will operate a 20-trillion-won New Deal fund after creating a fund jointly with the government, state-run financial institutions and private banks.