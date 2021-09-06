Seoul to deliver intention to join DEPA
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it plans to deliver its official intention to join a global pact on the digital sector that covers a wider array of issues beyond conventional free trade agreements.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo held a virtual meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Gan Kim Yong and proposed that South Korea wishes to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.
Asia's No. 4 economy plans to hand in its proposal later this month.
The DEPA, which currently covers Singapore, New Zealand and Chile, came into effect in January this year. It is the first multilateral pact that covers digital trade issues.
The pact covers a wide array of agendas, including digital identities, e-payments, data protection and cross-border data flows.
"The DEPA is expected to grow as a giant platform that will serve as a new framework for global digital trades," Yeo said in a statement.
South Korea also vowed to work closely with Singapore to invite other "like-minded countries," including the United States and Australia.
South Korea, meanwhile, completed its domestic procedures to join the DEPA in August.
