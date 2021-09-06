Marvel's 'Shang-chi' tops S. Korean box office over weekend
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Marvel Studios' latest superhero film "Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has topped the South Korean box office over the weekend, data showed Monday.
Released Wednesday, Marvel's first film with an Asian lead attracted 534,000 people during the Friday-Sunday period, bringing its combined total to 754,000, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.
It revolves around Shang-chi, played by Simu Liu, who must confront the past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
The Korean action thriller "Hostage: Missing Celebrity" came in next with 135,000 over the three-day period, posting a cumulative 1.39 million moviegoers.
The action flick "Escape from Mogadishu" placed third with 103,000, and the disaster comedy "Sinkhole" ranked fourth with 66,000.
A total of 933,000 people went to theaters over the weekend, up from the previous week's 768,000.
