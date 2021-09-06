Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 September 06, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Sunny 80

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 80

Suwon 26/19 Sunny 80

Cheongju 25/20 Sunny 70

Daejeon 24/20 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 26/17 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/19 Rain 30

Jeonju 24/20 Rain 70

Gwangju 24/20 Rain 80

Jeju 27/24 Rain 60

Daegu 26/20 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30

(END)

