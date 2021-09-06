Monday's weather forecast
09:00 September 06, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/19 Sunny 80
Incheon 26/20 Sunny 80
Suwon 26/19 Sunny 80
Cheongju 25/20 Sunny 70
Daejeon 24/20 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 26/17 Sunny 60
Gangneung 25/19 Rain 30
Jeonju 24/20 Rain 70
Gwangju 24/20 Rain 80
Jeju 27/24 Rain 60
Daegu 26/20 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30
