Seoul stocks trade bearish over weak U.S. jobs data
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks were little changed late Monday morning as investors seek to digest weaker-than-expected August jobs data in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.58 point, or 0.02 percent, to 3,201.64 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The U.S. jobs increase came to a seven-month low in August amid the spread of variant cases, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve would not rush in tapering its asset buying plans in the September meeting.
Financial firms and banks traded lower in Seoul, pegging the KOSPI from gains.
Top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.04 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.93 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.66 percent, but pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics increased 0.32 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 3.45 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.23 percent. Top bank stock Kakao Bank plunged 4.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,156.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.35 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)