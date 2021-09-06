Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
New cases in 1,300s on fewer tests; virus curbs extended for a month
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to the 1,300s on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend, while health authorities extended the tough virus curbs ahead of a major national holiday.
The country added 1,375 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,351 local infections, raising the total caseload to 261,778, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea eyes resumption of new FTA with group of Arab nations
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade ministry said Monday it aims to resume talks for a new free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to forge deeper economic ties with the Middle East after a hiatus of more than 10 years.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo plans to meet his UAE counterpart Thani Al Zeyoudi virtually later in the day and propose resuming talks for the South Korea-GCC FTA, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
S. Korea seeks to launch FTA talks with Egypt
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade ministry said Monday it seeks to launch negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with Egypt, which would mark the first of its kind with an African nation.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo plans to meet his Egyptian counterpart Nevin Gamea virtually later in the day to discuss ways to bolster bilateral economic ties, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
N.K. paper stresses effective land management as top economic policy priority
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper stressed Monday that effective land management should be a top priority in the country's economic policy, calling for thorough preventive measures against flooding and other natural disasters.
"Work on land management is a task where we can protect a hundred and earn a thousand by investing ten," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said. "If we want to realize fast and sustainable development, we need complete preparations to overcome natural disasters."
-----------------
Arms procurement agency seeks 1.5 tln won for defense R&D next year
SEOUL -- The arms procurement agency has allocated 1.485 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) for defense technology research and development (R&D) next year in a budget request submitted to the parliament, it said Monday.
Last week, the defense ministry requested a defense budget of 55.23 trillion won for 2022, up from this year's 52.84 trillion won.
-----------------
Korean crafts, including table from 'Parasite,' on display at Milan Design Week
SEOUL -- Dozens of Korean craftworks have gone on display at a major international design fair in Milan, including a wooden table featured in the Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite," the culture ministry said Monday.
The Korean show, titled "All about Attitude," is part of Milan Design Week 2021 and opened in the Italian city on Sunday for a six-day run.
-----------------
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
SEOUL -- Lisa, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, will release a "dynamic" hip-hop song as her first single as a solo artist, her label said Monday.
The rapper-dancer is set to drop her debut solo album "Lalisa" on Friday, containing the single of the same name and "Money," and the instrumental versions of both songs, according to YG Entertainment.
