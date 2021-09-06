Less than 30 pct of women think Korean society is safe: report
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Less than 30 percent of women here think South Korean society is safe as they are increasingly exposed to sex crimes and other violence, a government report showed.
According to the report released by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Sunday, only 27.6 percent of women aged over 13 years old answered they feel their society is very safe or relatively safe in a survey conducted in 2020.
The report used the results of the regular survey by Statistics Korea, focusing on categories related to women's lives.
The rate was 8.4 percentage points lower than that of men who gave a positive response to the same question.
The government report also demonstrated that the number of crimes against women, like sexual offenses and dating violence, have increased over the past years.
A total of 32,000 sex crimes against women were reported in 2019, up from 20,000 cases tallied in 2010. An average of 86 sex offenses occurred every day two years ago.
At the same time, nearly 10,000 people were caught for dating abuse charges in 2019, with a daily average of 27 cases. There were some 7,000 instances of dating violence reported in 2013.
The number of domestic violence cases rose sharply to reach 50,000 cases in 2019 from 6,800 cases in 2011.
More than 5,000 people were arrested on charges of illegal filming in 2020, and 94.1 percent of the perpetrators were men, according to the report.
