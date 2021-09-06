S. Korea to continue efforts to improve relations with N.K. on occasion of major anniversaries
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday it will continue efforts to use major inter-Korean anniversaries coming up this month as opportunities to resume dialogue and improve relations with North Korea.
On Sept. 17, South Korea celebrates the 30th anniversary of its simultaneous membership to the United Nations with the North.
The two Koreas are also set to mark the third anniversary of the 2018 Pyongyang summit declaration on Sept. 19, in which President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shared the view that the peninsula must be turned into a region free from nuclear weapons.
"To push forward the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, the early restoration of inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation is important above anything else," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing.
"We will continue our efforts to restore inter-Korean relations through various opportunities despite the difficult situation," she said.
Lee added that the ministry will put in all efforts to make the upcoming anniversaries "meaningful."
