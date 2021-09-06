Striker Hwang Ui-jo eyes victory, goal vs. Lebanon in World Cup qualifier
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo was mostly invisible in the team's scoreless draw against Iraq in a World Cup qualifier last Thursday.
Hwang vowed on Monday things will be different in South Korea's next match against Lebanon.
South Korea and Lebanon will square off for the second Group A match in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The kickoff is 8 p.m. at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.
Hwang leads all South Korean players with 13 goals since head coach Paulo Bento took the helm in August 2018. But he couldn't come through against Iraq, which played some dogged defense to neutralize South Korea's attack.
"I think we all realized that we have to outwork our opponents and capitalize on our opportunities when we get them," Hwang said at an online press conference from the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. "We don't have to win by a big margin. We just have to score a goal or two and take our three points. That's all we're thinking about now."
South Korea had 15 shot attempts last week, compared to just two by Iraq. Hwang will need to get back to his scoring ways, or South Korea's path toward their 10th consecutive World Cup appearance will get that much tougher.
"Lebanon will sit back on their defense but they're also capable of mounting counterattacks," Hwang said. "Their forwards have some skills, and we have to be prepared and make sure we don't give up any goals."
Hwang, who is competing in the final qualification round for the first time, admitted that he's feeling some pressure to perform.
"I have to overcome that pressure, and all I want to do is bring home some good results," Hwang added.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)