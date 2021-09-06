Ex-KARA member Hur Young-ji tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hur Young-ji, a former member of now-disbanded K-pop girl group KARA, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, her management agency said Monday.
"She used a self-test kit for COVID-19 as she didn't feel well, and she received a positive result," DSP Media said. "She immediately went through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and was confirmed to have contracted the virus."
The 27-year-old celebrity is following health authorities' guidelines for coronavirus patients and taking necessary steps, the agency said.
Hur has recently been starring in some entertainment shows, including "Comedy Big League" on cable channel tvN.
She debuted in 2014 as a new member of KARA, a K-pop girl group famous for hit songs like "Pretty Girl," "Mister" and "Lupin." Since the group disbanded in 2016, Hur has appeared in several Korean dramas and entertainment programs.
