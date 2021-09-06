Last-place FC Seoul replace head coach
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Mired in last place in the top South Korean football league, FC Seoul announced Monday they have replaced their head coach Park Jin-sub.
FC Seoul said Park offered to step down and hold himself responsible for the K League 1 club's disappointing campaign so far. Through 27 matches, FC Seoul are in last place among 12 clubs with 25 points, in danger of relegation to the K League 2 next year.
Former FC Seoul assistant An Ik-soo was named as Park's replacement. An previously coached the women's national team and the men's under-19 national team, as well as K League clubs Busan IPark and Seongnam FC.
An, 56, was FC Seoul's assistant coach when they won the K League title in 2010. He was most recently the head coach of Sunmoon University in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, and led them to a couple of national titles this year.
An will make his FC Seoul head coaching debut on Sunday against Seongnam FC.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)