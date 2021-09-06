Typhoon-hit Pohang designated as special disaster zone
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in declared Pohang, a southeastern city, Monday as a special disaster zone eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.
The city, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was battered by Typhoon Omais last month, suffering property damage worth 8.8 billion won (US$7.6 million), according to figures from the state disaster management authority.
The government plans to offer financial support for recovery work and provide local people, who suffered damages, with emergency relief funds as well as cuts in gas and electricity fees, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
