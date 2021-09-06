Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee ascends to dominance in early phase of ruling party presidential primary
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung has secured a dominant lead in the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s primary to pick its candidate for next year's presidential election, having won the first two rounds of votes by a landslide.
The governor finished first in the DP's regional primary elections held in the Daejeon-South Chungcheong Province and the Sejong-North Chungcheong Province regions on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
-----------------
2.5 mln doses of Moderna vaccines land in S. Korea
SEOUL -- An additional batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Moderna Inc. arrived in South Korea on Monday, following a supply disruption at the U.S. pharmaceutical company that drew protest from Seoul.
An airplane carrying about 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, marking the fifth batch of shots that arrived here since the U.S. drugmaker promised to supply 7 million doses last month.
-----------------
S. Korea coach Bento calls for more aggressiveness in World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon
SEOUL -- With his team having been held scoreless by Iraq last week in a World Cup qualifying match, South Korea head coach Paulo Bento said Monday he'd like to see "more aggressiveness" from his offense in their next game against Lebanon.
South Korea played Iraq to a 0-0 draw to open the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup last Thursday. South Korea, ranked 36th, will next face the 98th-ranked Lebanon on Tuesday. The kickoff is 8 p.m. at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks inch up after weak U.S. jobs data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks edged up after choppy trading Monday as investors seek to digest weaker-than-expected August jobs data in the United States. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 2.27 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 3,203.33 points.
-----------------
Chinese FM to visit S. Korea for talks on bilateral relations, N. Korea: sources
SEOUL -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi plans to visit South Korea early next week for talks on bilateral relations and North Korea, diplomatic sources said Monday.
During the visit, Wang will hold talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and meet with other officials, sources familiar with the matter said. He could also pay a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in.
-----------------
Moon talks publicly about 'gradual' shift to new strategy to fight coronavirus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in openly raised the possibility Monday of a major shift in South Korea's anti-coronavirus system, citing headway in the vaccination campaign.
"With the vaccination rate rising, if the COVID-19 situation is alleviated, we will be able to explore a gradual transition to a new virus control and prevention system to be harmonious with daily life," he said during a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides. As usual, his opening remarks were made public immediately.
-----------------
Nearly 60 pct of S. Koreans support shift to 'living with COVID-19' strategy: poll
SEOUL -- Almost 60 percent of South Koreans want the nation to shift its COVID-19 response strategy to embrace the pandemic as part of everyday life, as the rate of fully vaccinated people is expected to reach 50 percent next month, a poll showed Monday.
According to the poll of 500 people aged 18 and older conducted by Realmeter on Friday, 58.5 percent of respondents said they support an earlier adoption of the "living with COVID-19" protocol. Another 34.3 percent said they oppose the change, while the remaining 7.2 percent said they are not sure.
-----------------
(LEAD) No discussions with U.S. on USFK troop reduction: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States had no discussions on reducing American troop levels in South Korea, the defense ministry said Monday, after a U.S. House committee passed a bill not specifying a lower limit for the number of its soldiers stationed here.
On Thursday, the U.S. House committee on armed services passed a defense authorization bill that does not specify the lower limit for U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
-----------------
Self-employed people to hold drive-through protests against COVID-19 restrictions
SEOUL -- Self-employed people in South Korea plan to hold drive-through protests in several cities this week to call for eased COVID-19 restrictions and more compensation, the organizer said Monday.
About 3,000 members of an emergency committee of the self-employed and other online communities are expected to participate in the rallies scheduled to be held in nine regions nationwide Wednesday night, according to the group.
(END)