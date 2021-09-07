Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin blanks Yankees for 13th win of season

Ryu was coming off his worst month of the season. He went 2-3 in six starts in August with a 6.21 ERA, by far the highest mark in any month of 2021. He held opponents to 17 runs in 58 1/3 innings over his first 10 starts of the season. But in August, Ryu was touched up for 23 earned runs in 33 1/3 innings.

