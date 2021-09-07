(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 7)

But it has already appointed several former Cheong Wa Dae officials to senior posts in public organizations, including a standing auditor of the Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearings Institute, a nonstanding auditor of the Korea Land and Housing Corp. and a director of the Korea Elevator Safety Agency. According to the Financial Economy Institute's analysis of 437 directors of 39 financial institutions who were working as of late last year after being appointed or reappointed by the Moon administration, 138 or 31.6 percent of them were pro-Moon figures or retired bureaucrats.