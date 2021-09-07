Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Justice ministry seeking to change law to allow singles to adopt (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to push for measures to gradually get back to normal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential hopeful Yoon mired in political wrangling (Donga Ilbo)
-- Justice ministry seeking to change law to allow singles to adopt (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't only adopts punitive measures amid skyrocketing housing prices: report (Segye Times)
-- Finance minister says gov't coffer is depleting (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon hints at shift in social distancing scheme (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to push for measures to gradually get back to normal (Hankyoreh)
-- China tightens regulations on K-pop (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Banks sharply raise lending rates (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't set to collect taxes on profits from redevelopment projects (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor makes 2045 pledge (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Don't give COVID-19 any chances' (Korea Herald)
-- 'Fake news law' only in authoritarian countries: IPI (Korea Times)
