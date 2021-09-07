Korean-language dailies

-- Justice ministry seeking to change law to allow singles to adopt (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to push for measures to gradually get back to normal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential hopeful Yoon mired in political wrangling (Donga Ilbo)

-- Justice ministry seeking to change law to allow singles to adopt (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't only adopts punitive measures amid skyrocketing housing prices: report (Segye Times)

-- Finance minister says gov't coffer is depleting (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon hints at shift in social distancing scheme (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- China tightens regulations on K-pop (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Banks sharply raise lending rates (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't set to collect taxes on profits from redevelopment projects (Korea Economic Daily)

