Samsung's smartphone chipset market share declines in Q2: report

08:31 September 07, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. lost its share in the smartphone chipset market in the second quarter of the year, a report showed Tuesday, as Taiwanese brands expanded their presence with a rise in the 5G device sector.

Samsung, which makes Exynos chipsets, took a 7 percent share in the global smartphone application processor (AP)/System on Chip (SoC) market in the April-June period, down from 12 percent a year earlier, to take the fifth spot, according to a report from industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

"It slipped to the fifth position with a 7 percent share as it is in the middle of restructuring its smartphone portfolio strategy of in-sourcing, as well as outsourcing to Chinese ODMs," Counterpoint Research said. "As a result, the share of MediaTek and Qualcomm has been growing across Samsung's smartphone portfolio, from the mid-range 4G and 5G models."

This file photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Jan. 12, 2021, shows the company's premium mobile application processor Exynos 2100. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Taiwan's MediaTek expanded its dominance with a market share of 43 percent in the second quarter, up from 26 percent a year earlier, followed by U.S. telecommunications chip giant Qualcomm, whose market share declined to 24 percent from 28 percent a year ago.

"Relative to Qualcomm, MediaTek benefited from less supply constraints in the first half of 2021, including with RFICs (radio-frequency integrated circuits), power management ICs (PMIC) and stable production yields from TSMC," said Dale Gai, a research director at Counterpoint Research. "4G SoC shipments further helped MediaTek to strengthen its leading position."

Apple remained in the third spot with a 14 percent share, while China's Unisoc stepped up to the fourth spot after its market share expanded to 9 percent from 4 percent a year earlier.

In the second quarter, global smartphone AP/SoC market grew 31 percent year-on-year as 5G smartphone shipments jumped almost four times compared with a year ago, Counterpoint Research said.

The report also showed Samsung's presence in the fast-growing 5G smartphone baseband market also dropped to 10 percent in the second quarter, down from 18 percent a year earlier, to take the third position.

Qualcomm was the dominant leader in the segment with 55 percent share, up from 29 percent a year earlier, followed by MediaTek with 30 percent.

