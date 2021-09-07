Go to Contents
Military closely monitoring N.K. amid signs of military parade preparation

11:03 September 07, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The military is closely monitoring North Korea amid signs it is preparing a large-scale military parade to celebrate major national anniversaries, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday.

Earlier, around 10,000 troops were observed in Pyongyang in a possible indication the reclusive regime is preparing a military parade ahead of its state and ruling party founding anniversaries on Sept. 9 and Oct. 10, respectively, according to sources.

"Under close coordination between the South Korea-U.S. intelligence authorities, our military is closely following the North's preparations for large-scale events such as a military parade in connection with its upcoming internal schedules," JCS spokesman Col. Kim Jun-rak said during a regular press briefing.

The signs of a military parade come after the North warned of a "serious security crisis" in protest of the South Korea-U.S. combined exercise in August.

In October last year, the North held a massive military parade to mark the 75th party founding anniversary and unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and other advanced military assets.

This file photo, captured from Korean Central Television footage on Oct. 10, 2020, shows North Korea's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that was displayed during a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

