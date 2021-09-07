Military closely monitoring N.K. amid signs of military parade preparation
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The military is closely monitoring North Korea amid signs it is preparing a large-scale military parade to celebrate major national anniversaries, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday.
Earlier, around 10,000 troops were observed in Pyongyang in a possible indication the reclusive regime is preparing a military parade ahead of its state and ruling party founding anniversaries on Sept. 9 and Oct. 10, respectively, according to sources.
"Under close coordination between the South Korea-U.S. intelligence authorities, our military is closely following the North's preparations for large-scale events such as a military parade in connection with its upcoming internal schedules," JCS spokesman Col. Kim Jun-rak said during a regular press briefing.
The signs of a military parade come after the North warned of a "serious security crisis" in protest of the South Korea-U.S. combined exercise in August.
In October last year, the North held a massive military parade to mark the 75th party founding anniversary and unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and other advanced military assets.
