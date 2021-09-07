Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Tokyo next week
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan are fine-tuning details to hold trilateral talks among their top nuclear envoys in Tokyo next week, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday.
The envisioned talks among Seoul's nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, come as they strive to resume dialogue with North Korea amid signs of Pyongyang restarting a plutonium-producing nuclear reactor.
The talks are reportedly set for Tuesday. The three envoys last met trilaterally in Seoul in June, with Noh and Kim having met twice last month alone -- an indication of stepped-up diplomacy to reengage with Pyongyang.
"The countries are coordinating over the talks," the official told Yonhap News Agency. "We will make an announcement when things are finalized."
Should they meet, Noh, Kim and Funakoshi are expected to discuss humanitarian aid and other measures to encourage the North's return to dialogue, as the reclusive country struggles with economic and other hardships exacerbated by pandemic-driven border closures.
Noh and Kim already held talks in Seoul and Washington last month, as South Korea is intent on creating a new opening to move forward its stalled agenda for fostering the denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
During his last visit to Seoul, Kim stressed the U.S. does not hold hostile intent toward the North and renewed his offer to "meet with my North Korean counterparts anywhere, at anytime."
The recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the North's apparent operation of the five megawatt nuclear reactor could be part of the agenda for the trilateral meeting.
The IAEA report said, since early July, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, "consistent with the operation of the reactor." The North had obtained spent fuel rods from the reactor to extract plutonium, a fissile material used for a bomb.
Observers said the activity at the nuclear complex could be the North's strategy to secure more leverage ahead of future negotiations with the U.S. Others said activity could be intended to just repair or maintain the aging facility.
Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have remained stalled since the Hanoi summit in 2019 between then U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.
