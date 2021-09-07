Moon to discuss pandemic cooperation with Mongolian leader in online summit
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold an online summit with his Mongolian counterpart this week to discuss bilateral cooperation in tackling COVID-19 and other global issues, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
Moon plans to hold the virtual summit with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Friday and hold broad discussions on ways to bolster cooperation in key global affairs, such as the COVID-19 response, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
The online meeting will mark the first summit between the two countries since Khurelsukh's election in June, and the second meeting between the two leaders since the Mongolian leader visited South Korea in January 2018 as then prime minister.
Park explained that Mongolia is a key partner of South Korea in terms of Moon's New Northern Policy, which aims to boost ties with countries to the north of South Korea, and a staunch supporter of Seoul in respect to Korean Peninsula-related affairs.
She added that bilateral public health cooperation talks will move forward following the summit, explaining that Mongolia is a key member of the Seoul-led Northeast Asia Conference on Health Security.
