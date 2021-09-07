S. Korea on track to inoculate 70 pct of population by Chuseok holiday
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vaccinations are proceeding at a faster than expected pace as over 60 percent of the population has received at least one shot, bringing the country a step closer to achieving its 70-percent goal by Chuseok holiday later this month.
A total of 38.7 million people have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines as of 10:30 a.m., accounting for around 60.1 percent of the country's population, while those who are fully vaccinated reached 18.5 million, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
If the current pace continues, health authorities expect the nation to be able to partially inoculate 70 percent of the population before the Chuseok holiday, which is scheduled for Sept. 20-22.
More than 1.36 million people received COVID-19 vaccines Monday, marking the largest single-day tally since the country launched its inoculation campaign on Feb. 26, the KDCA said.
Currently, those aged 18-49 are receiving their first jabs, following inoculations on priority groups, including the elderly population and healthcare workers.
