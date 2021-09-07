Han Kang says new novel is about 'utmost love'

"When I was asked what kind of novel I was writing, I was torn about how I should answer," the soft-spoken writer said. "Sometimes I said it was about utmost love. Other times I said it was about crossing from death to life, or about the April 3 (events) in Jeju. I was sincere when I said all of those things. If I were to choose one, I would like to choose the phrase that it is a novel about utmost love."