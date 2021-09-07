Yonhap News Summary
Top health official eyes shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October
SEOUL -- The chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Tuesday the nation will be able to control the coronavirus enough to move into a phase of "living with COVID-19" as early as the end of next month.
South Korea is ramping up its vaccination campaign to ensure 70 percent of its population get their first shot before the Sept. 20-22 Chuseok holiday, and create herd immunity in November.
Top diplomats of S. Korea, China to hold talks next week
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China will hold talks next week on bilateral relations, North Korea and other regional and global issues, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make a two-day trip to Seoul starting Tuesday and is scheduled to meet one-on-one with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday, the ministry said.
(News Focus) Yoon's political meddling scandal emerges as hot-button issue in presidential race
SEOUL -- A ballooning political meddling scandal allegedly involving ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a leading opposition presidential contender, has set off a political firestorm that could roil the ongoing race for next year's presidential election.
Yoon, the front-running presidential contender for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), faces allegations that he, while serving as prosecutor general, prodded the party to lodge criminal complaints against pro-government figures ahead of the parliamentary elections in April last year.
S. Korea on track to inoculate 70 pct of population by Chuseok holiday
SEOUL -- South Korea's vaccinations are proceeding at a faster than expected pace as over 60 percent of the population has received at least one shot, bringing the country a step closer to achieving its 70-percent goal by Chuseok holiday later this month.
A total of 38.7 million people have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines as of 10:30 a.m., accounting for around 60.1 percent of the country's population, while those who are fully vaccinated reached 18.5 million, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Left unattended, seaman dies by suicide following bullying: rights group
SEOUL -- A Seoul-based human rights group claimed Tuesday a seaman killed himself four months after he was assigned to a Navy destroyer where he allegedly suffered bullying and verbal and physical abuse.
Lim Tae-hoon, director at the Center for Military Human Rights Korea, a nongovernmental organization, said at a press briefing that the man, surnamed Jung, who was found dead at his home in June, had endured bullying from other sailors on the 4,400-ton destroyer Gang Gam Chan, and his plea for help went unanswered by senior officers, including the destroyer's captain.
Breakthrough cases reach 4,000, most frequent among those in 30s
SEOUL -- South Korea has reported nearly 4,000 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, health authorities said Tuesday.
Out of more than 9.75 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, there were 3,855 breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slump amid U.S. tapering uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated Tuesday amid lack of major market-moving events as investors still assess weak U.S. job data and its impact on the Federal Reserve's timeline for tapering its stimulus. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 15.91 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 3,187.42 points.
